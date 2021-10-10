Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.10.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

