EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.32% of EOG Resources worth $644,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 174,039 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

