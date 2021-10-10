EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $90.53 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.