EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.