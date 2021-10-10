Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.33 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of -114.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

