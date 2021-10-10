Equitable Group Stock to Split on Thursday, October 14th (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $119.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

