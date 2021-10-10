Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 16,500 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5,447.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

