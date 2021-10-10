Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,383,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 11.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 120,357 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iStar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 610,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.38 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

