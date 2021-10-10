Ergoteles LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTOL opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

