Ergoteles LLC Invests $201,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $271.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

