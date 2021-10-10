Ergoteles LLC Invests $210,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 185,098 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.