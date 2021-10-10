Ergoteles LLC Invests $228,000 in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,057,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

APOG stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $991.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

