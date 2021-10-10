Ergoteles LLC Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

