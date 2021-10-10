Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.65% of Essent Group worth $32,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.