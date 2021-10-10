ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.44 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

