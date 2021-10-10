Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,179,000 after acquiring an additional 537,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

