Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7,466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 85.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 121.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $301.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

