Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 24.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.24 and its 200-day moving average is $268.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

