Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.