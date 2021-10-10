Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $412.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

