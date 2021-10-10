Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 81.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $127.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.