Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $127.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

