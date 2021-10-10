Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,486,000 after purchasing an additional 614,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AZN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

