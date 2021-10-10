Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 211,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

