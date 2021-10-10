Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 681,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 242,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.