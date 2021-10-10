Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $143.24 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

