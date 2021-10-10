Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $182.92 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,663 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

