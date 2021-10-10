Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.