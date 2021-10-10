Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 6.90 $111.78 million $0.35 61.77 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.24

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 9 0 2.82 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 388.48%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Exelixis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27% Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelixis beats Aptose Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

