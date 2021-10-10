Experian’s (EXPGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPGY. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

