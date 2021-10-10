Fairmount Funds Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of KROS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.95. 79,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,575. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 105,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,580 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

