Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.30. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $715.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

