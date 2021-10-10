Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $51.68 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.