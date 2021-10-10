Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

