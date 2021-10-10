FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $237.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FedEx performed dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2022 on the bottom-line front. Results were hurt by supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes, the company lowered its earnings per share view for fiscal 2022, mainly due to due to labor scarcity. Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority." However, the top-line performance was encouraging, primarily owing to higher volumes following the rise in demand for freight services. The company's liquidity position continues to be impressive. Efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current unpredictable scenario are highly commendable as well. In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

