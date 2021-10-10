Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $484,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

