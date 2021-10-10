First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW stock remained flat at $$16.55 during trading hours on Friday. 2,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

