First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 4.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.59. 47,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,965,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

