First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.25 and last traded at $58.38. 81,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,278,000 after buying an additional 144,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,592,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,904,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 279,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 719,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,438,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 145.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.