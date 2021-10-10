FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $207.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $183.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. FirstService has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

