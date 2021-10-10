Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.