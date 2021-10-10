FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Tops $12.74 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. FLETA has a total market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $813,684.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.