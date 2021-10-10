Fmr LLC Buys 2,963,934 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963,934 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.16% of Roblox worth $540,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,776 over the last 90 days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

