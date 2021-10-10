Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,733 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $676,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.