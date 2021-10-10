Fmr LLC Has $575.17 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $575,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.