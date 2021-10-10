Fmr LLC Has $590.87 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.66% of Anaplan worth $590,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.