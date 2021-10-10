Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,973,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,044 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $612,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

