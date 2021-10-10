Fmr LLC Sells 12,259,588 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259,588 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $521,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

