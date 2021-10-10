Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 2,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF comprises about 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.