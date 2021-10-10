Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $54.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.